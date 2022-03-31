Homeowners now eligible for financial help

People who've experienced financial hardship can now apply for funding.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians behind on their mortgage repayments are now eligible to apply for assistance to get them back on track. A multi-million dollar funding program is being rolled out to help keep people in their homes after the pandemic.

Millions of people had their lives upended by the pandemic. To help, the SC Homeowner Rescue Program was launched. SC Housing announced $145 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to help those late on mortgage, property tax and utility bill repayments.

Chris Winston from SC Housing says there is no cap on the funds an applicant can receive, but they must live in the home and prove they’ve experienced financial hardship.

“They’ve had fewer hours, lost their job, their work has been disrupted in some way and they had a financial hardship," said Winston.

He went on to say, “Families can receive 36 months of assistance, dating back to January 2020.”

“We also prioritize people that live in the lowest income zip codes in South Carolina and parts of the state that have seen persistent poverty for a number of generations.”

Nick Kremydas from the South Carolina Real Estate Association says this money is critical in helping residents trying to recover from the pandemic, saying, "You can’t shelter if you don’t have a house.”

Going on to say, “It really is the difference between having a roof over your head and being homeless.”