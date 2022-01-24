SCDOT says more potholes are expected for the winter season. Here's how to report one

The SC Department of Transportation said they see the most potholes form during the winter months.

HOPKINS, S.C. — With nearly two months left of winter, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said residents can expect to see more potholes on the roads, mainly because of the weather.

Lauren Abron is a resident in Hopkins. She and her husband were went to the grocery store on Thursday, when they hit a pothole.

"I’ve never hit one so hard that it popped a tire," Abron said, "That’s never happened to us before."

She adds, the damages are costing them hundreds.

"The dealership wants $318 for the tire, and too align it, and to balance the tire," Abron said. "We also checked at that discount tire, and they want between $193 and $249, so that's where we're at now."

SCDOT said the formation of holes happen when the temperatures drop. With water in the ground, the freezing night temperatures, and warmer day temperatures, it creates a freeze thaw process in the ground. When the water freezes— it expands and when it melts— it contracts, creating cracks and holes in the roads.

The agency said in a statement: "Repairing of potholes during the winter months can be difficult and short-lived due to the same reasons as above: once too much moisture gets into the base of a road, it is difficult to remedy that root cause of the pothole: so although the surface is patched for the time being, the pothole has an increased chance of reappearing."

The department also adds: "This problem is compounded in winter due to the limited availability of hot-mix asphalt during the winter months. The Department is continuously evolving with equipment to allow us to bridge the winter months regarding getting and keeping hot-mix asphalt for winter use."

SCDOT said if residents see a pothole, they are encouraged to report it to either through their website or by calling 855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368)

"Although we have inspectors checking, it is impossible to have eyes everywhere at once along thousands of miles or roadway, so we appreciate the heads-up from the public on any road issue," SCDOT said.

Not all roads are owned by SCDOT, but the agency said if your vehicle is damaged on their roads, you can file a claim and you *could* receive compensation for the damages.