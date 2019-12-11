SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Lake Murray boat ramp will be closed for repairs starting Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Dominion Energy said it will close the parking lot and ramp in that area for the revamp until Nov. 20.

WLTX

The repairs will be at Park Site #3 located at 122 Roberts Lane in Leesville.

Boaters are encouraged to use Park Site #4 located at 866 River Bend Point until the boat ramp has been reopened.

RELATED: $100,000 bond for suspect in fatal Lake Murray boat crash

RELATED: Lake Wateree is only lake with harmful algae, SCDNR says