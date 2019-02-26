The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says Southern Specialties Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain bags of Marketside brand green beans and butternut squash because of a possible listeria contamination.

The FDA says the company shipped the product to one retail distribution center, though most of the product was retrieved before distribution to stores. However, some product may have reached select stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The Florida-based company says they have not been notified of any illnesses. The recall was voluntarily issued after a raw material supplier notified the company that it was issuing a recall after a routine test found the bacteria.

The affected products are:

Marketside Bagged Green Beans 32 oz; UPC: 681131457385; Best By date of March 9, 2019; Lot Code: 83931-123 or 83939-124

Marketside Bagged Green Beans 12 oz; UPC: 681131328869; Best by date of March 8, 2019; Lot Code: 83928-628 or 83931-123

Marketside Bagged Butternut Squash 16 oz; UPC: 681131122351; Best by date of March 6, 2019; Lot Code: 83940-319 or 83940-139.

The FDA says consumers who have the recalled product should not consume it and either throw it out or return it to the place purchased for a refund.

Anyone with any questions should contact Southern Specialties at 1-954-876-2453 or visit southernspecialties.com.