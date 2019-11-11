One person was injured and a family has been displaced after a fire severely damaged a mobile home in Lexington County.
Officials posted about the fire on their Facebook page, saying that fire crews responded to the mobile home fire in the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 10. They did not specify exactly where the home was located.
Officials say one person suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire, which they believe was caused by a space heater inside the home.
The American Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents.
