Residents upset as driver throws meals into street

Members of the Earlewood Community say someone keeps dropping pre-packaged meals in the street for the last month and well, it's weird.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One driver keeps throwing food out of their car window and into the streets in Earlewood.

One resident said it's been happening for four weeks.

"We just want it to stop," said Taylor Kearns, Earlewood resident. "Stop doing it here, and stop doing it wherever else this is happening."

Kearns said the driver has been dropping a plastic bag with two pre-packaged meals outside his home, in the street.

"First time we saw it, we thought that it was trash that had maybe fallen out of a trash bin on trash day when they take it up into the big compactor," Kearns said. "One of my neighbors was good enough to pick it up and throw it away and then the next week we saw it again. It was almost, basically in the same spot right in front of my house. And so we started figuring out that something was up."

Kearns explained, you can't see the license plate in the video.

"It's truly bananas, and weird," Kearns said. "If you look in the video, it looks like he drives up, and almost intentionally, just plops it."

He said that he shared the information on Facebook and someone from Senior Resources saw the post and asked for a picture of the food. They identified the food as their, but they don't know who the driver is.

In a statement, the executive director for Senior Resources, Andrew Boozer said: "Since learning about the Earlewood incident over the weekend, Senior Resources has investigated to see if the wasted meals may be related to our Meals on Wheels program. We have called all of the seniors we serve in the area and they have received all of their meals during this time period."

The statement also read: "We have also contacted our trusted volunteers who deliver meals and the details of the incident do not align with our meal deliveries. Food waste for those in need of nutrition is unacceptable and we continue to work with the Earlewood neighbors to identify any information that can help stop this behavior."