Renovations begin at Richland County Tennis Center

Cracks, silver mesh, weeds on the courts, and asbestos was found in the tennis courts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, the Richland County Recreation Commission began renovations at the Richland County Tennis Center on Parklane Road.

"It was clear something had to be done," said Dr. Jerry Odom, Facility Chair for the Columbia Tennis League. "I've played a lot here at Parklane. I've seen the facility kind of go down here."

Odom said he was unhappy with the conditions after playing at the courts for 7-years. "There was a group that would get together here, but in the end, we ended up going somewhere else because of the cracks in the courts."

Odom was one of two people to address his concerns with the county council. Cracks, silver mesh, weeds on the courts, and asbestos (a cancer causing mineral if breathed in) was found in the tennis courts.

"The asbestos is below the first and second surfaces, and will not be disturbed until it's being encapsulated," said Lakita Williams, Executive Director of the Richland County Recreation Commission.

Williams said it's safe to play on the courts because of where the asbestos is.

"Not only did we have the testing done by a third party, but our DHEC, the local South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, came out when we started hearing those things as well, and found that we did not have anything that anyone should be concerned about," Williams said.

She adds the updates have been in the works for years.

"Over the last couple of years, we've been working on trying to identify where and how we can get funding," Williams said. "Then he (Odom) stepped up and helped. So, it was his voice, his commitment to the sport, and to the citizens who got the funding from the county."

The recreation commission was given more than $300,000 from the county to upgrade their tennis center.