SC Works hosting annual Midlands career fair on Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 80 employers will be on hand for SC Works' annual Midlands career fair on Wednesday.
The career fair will be held from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Dutch Square Center, 421 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210.
"We are excited about this event because it will provide opportunities for those seeking employment and those who want to change their career path," City Councilman Will Brennan said.
Among the employers expected to be at the career fair are:
- 160 Driving Academy
- 2nd Wind HVAC
- Alston Wilkes Society
- Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
- Amick Farms
- Applegreen
- Apprenticeship Carolina
- Aramark
- Aspire Bakeries
- Babcock Center
- BGSF FKA BG Multifamily
- Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands
- Brain Center St Andrews
- Carolina Power
- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office
- Chick-fil-a Bush River Road
- Citi Trends
- City of Columbia
- Colite International, Ltd
- Columbia Embassy Suites
- Columbia VA HCS
- Community Options Inc.
- Condustrial, Inc
- Cool Care Heating, Air, Plumbing, & Refrigeration
- Cooperative Health
- Department of Justice – FCI Edgefield
- DT Consulting
- Department of Veterans Affairs, Veteran Readiness & Employment Services
- Epworth Children’s Home
- ESS
- FCI Williamsburg
- Federal Bureau of Prisons
- First Priority Medical Transport
- Growing Home Southeast
- Healing Hands and Hearts
- Healthcare SC, LLC
- JC Wilkie Construction
- Kraft Heinz
- Labor Finders Columbia
- Lexington County Sheriff’s Department
- Lexington Medical Center
- Lexington Medical Care Extended Care
- Manpower
- Mark Anthony Brewing
- Midlands Fatherhood Coalition
- Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation
- Owen Steel Company INC Palmetto Food Services
- Palmetto State Armory
- Randstad
- Richland One Adult Education
- Richland County Operational Services Department
- Richland 2
- Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
- Roper Staffing
- RSi RCM
- SC Army National Guard Recruiting
- S.C. National Guard Service Member and Family Care
- SC Automobile Dealers Association
- SC Department of Health and Human Services
- SC DHEC
- SC Mentor
- SCDHEC
- Schneider
- Senior Resources, Inc.
- Snelling Staffing Services
- South Carolina Department of Corrections
- South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
- Sweet Spirit Home Care Services LLC
- South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services
- Terminix Service, Inc
- The Neighborhood Nurse
- The Spinx Company
- Total Comfort Solutions
- Training Concepts
- Transamerica
- United Infrastructure Group
- Upcycle / Global Strategies holding Corporation
- UPS
- US Navy
- Vital Connections of the Midlands
- Wellpath
- Williams Infrastructure
- Wise Staffing Group
SC Works leverages the state’s workforce system by providing services such as career guidance, job referrals, and testing and training to meet the needs of jobseekers, employers and those looking to further their careers. Learn more here.