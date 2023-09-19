SC Works hosting annual Midlands career fair on Wednesday

The career fair will be held from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Dutch Square Center.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 80 employers will be on hand for SC Works' annual Midlands career fair on Wednesday.

The career fair will be held from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Dutch Square Center, 421 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210.

"We are excited about this event because it will provide opportunities for those seeking employment and those who want to change their career path," City Councilman Will Brennan said.

Among the employers expected to be at the career fair are:

160 Driving Academy

2nd Wind HVAC

Alston Wilkes Society

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Amick Farms

Applegreen

Apprenticeship Carolina

Aramark

Aspire Bakeries

Babcock Center

BGSF FKA BG Multifamily

Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands

Brain Center St Andrews

Carolina Power

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Chick-fil-a Bush River Road

Citi Trends

City of Columbia

Colite International, Ltd

Columbia Embassy Suites

Columbia VA HCS

Community Options Inc.

Condustrial, Inc

Cool Care Heating, Air, Plumbing, & Refrigeration

Cooperative Health

Department of Justice – FCI Edgefield

DT Consulting

Department of Veterans Affairs, Veteran Readiness & Employment Services

Epworth Children’s Home

ESS

FCI Williamsburg

Federal Bureau of Prisons

First Priority Medical Transport

Growing Home Southeast

Healing Hands and Hearts

Healthcare SC, LLC

JC Wilkie Construction

Kraft Heinz

Labor Finders Columbia

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

Lexington Medical Center

Lexington Medical Care Extended Care

Manpower

Mark Anthony Brewing

Midlands Fatherhood Coalition

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Owen Steel Company INC Palmetto Food Services

Palmetto State Armory

Randstad

Richland One Adult Education

Richland County Operational Services Department

Richland 2

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

Roper Staffing

RSi RCM

SC Army National Guard Recruiting

S.C. National Guard Service Member and Family Care

SC Automobile Dealers Association

SC Department of Health and Human Services

SC DHEC

SC Mentor

SCDHEC

Schneider

Senior Resources, Inc.

Snelling Staffing Services

South Carolina Department of Corrections

South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

Sweet Spirit Home Care Services LLC

South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services

Terminix Service, Inc

The Neighborhood Nurse

The Spinx Company

Total Comfort Solutions

Training Concepts

Transamerica

United Infrastructure Group

Upcycle / Global Strategies holding Corporation

UPS

US Navy

Vital Connections of the Midlands

Wellpath

Williams Infrastructure

Wise Staffing Group