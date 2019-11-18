GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is warning of a recent scam where callers pretend they work as bank fraud specialists.

In a Facebook post, the department says they have received complaints since August of this year, of scammers "spoofing" phone numbers beginning with "800" and "864."

Investigators say the callers tell the victims they are with their bank's fraud department and will ask them to 'confirm' their account number.

After learning the account number, the scammers steal money from the victims' accounts.

Greenville County investigators say you should never give personal or account information over the phone to people you do not recognize.

The department continued saying that most banks will call or electronically send a list of your most recent transactions during fraud investigations. The bank will then ask the customer to confirm of deny the recent charges.

Banks should not request account information when calling for suspicious activity.

If you receive these types of calls, deputies say you should call your bank directly and report the activity to the fraud department.

You should also contact law enforcement and file a report.

