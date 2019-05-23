COLUMBIA, S.C. — The temperatures are heating up in the Southeast.

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, according to the National Weather Service.

Remember, it is never safe to leave a toddler, pet, or a differentially-abled person in the car.

Cars can heat up quickly outside in the sun. When the temperature outside is 75 degrees, the temperature inside the car reaches 94 degrees after just 10 minutes.

When it's 80 degrees, temperatures in the car increase to 99. At 90 degrees, it is 109 degrees in the car, and at 95 degrees, it reaches 114 degrees in the car after just 10 minutes.

If you work outside for your job, or around your home, make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible.

It's important to limit outdoor activity during extreme heat, especially in the afternoon when temperatures reach their highest.

If you do want to exercise or take your pet for a walk, try to do so early in the morning, when temperatures are cooler.

During extremely high temperatures, your body isn't able to cool itself as easily as during cool temperatures. When your body heats too rapidly, or when too much fluid or salt is lost through sweating, your body temperature rises and you may experience a heat-related illness.

It's important to know to signs and symptoms. The symptoms of heat exhaustion are :

Feeling faint or dizzy

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale or clammy skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

The symptoms of heat stroke are:

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Body temperature above 103° and red, hot, dry skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid, strong pulse

Loss of consciousness

If you or a family member is experiencing these symptoms, there are some steps you can take:

First, call 911. Next, get the person into the shade or indoors, remove any excess clothing and cool the person with whatever means available.

This includes giving the person water and using a cold compress.

