RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds of Uber and Lyft drivers in North Carolina have been picking up lighted signs to display in their vehicles.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Tuesday that the rideshare companies will need to post the signs by next summer because of a new state law.

The law is meant to ensure that riders get into the right car when hailing a ride. The lighted signs must include the rideshare company name and logo.

The Passenger Protection Act follows in the wake of the killing of a University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson, who got into an unmarked vehicle that she thought had belonged to her Uber driver. The driver was later charged with murder and kidnapping.

