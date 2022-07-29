Calling all pet-lovers: volunteers and donations needed for Pet Pals Program to serve senior residents

The Pet Pals Program is a part of Meals on Wheels. Once a month, volunteers deliver a supply of pet food to help out senior residents.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Senior Resources, Inc. is looking for volunteers and donations for its Pet Pals Program. A part of Meals on Wheels, this program delivers free pet food to senior residents in Richland County.

"Seniors today are really facing so many worries and so many concerns, the last thing we want their worry to be is how their pet, their furry companion is going to be fed for the month," said Development Coordinator Dargan Davis.

One Saturday a month, volunteers pick up pet food, load it into a car and deliver it to clients.

"A lot of times these pets are their only source of companionship. Our senior clients live at home, they’re facing isolation and whenever we are able to provide them with a month’s supply of pet food, they no longer have to choose between a financial decision," Davis said. "They can feed their pets and they can feed themselves."



Davis says the program started after senior resources realized some of the residents they served were taking their food from Meals on Wheels and feeding part of it to their pets.

Volunteer Christy Minion says when she heard about this, she wanted to help out.

"I believe that it helps keep everyone going," she said. "I believe that the pets are healthier, the people are healthier, and it’s just that love and that bond that you can’t miss. That we just all…I feel like we all need it."

Vaughan Hill is one of the residents that Minion delivers pet food to each month. He says he has a special bond with his dogs, Rocky and Harley.

Hill says since the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his wife have struggled making ends meet. Thankfully, Pet Pals was there to help.

"It really helps make sure I can keep them all fed good," he said. "And just to see sometimes when she comes in herself and to see the interaction, they just adore her. Yeah. They really love her."

Hill is just one of the many 52 clients pet pals serves, who have a combined 82 cats and dogs. Davis says this number continues to grow.

"This program is run by donations from the community. So the more donations that we get of pet food - and that includes cat and dog food, dry food, wet food - the more food we collect here at Senior Resources, the more pets we can feed throughout Richland County."

Davis says the need extends beyond providing food for furry friends.

"A volunteer that delivers the monthly supply of pet food not only is providing the pet with nutrition, it’s also a wellness check," she said. "They’re getting to interact with the senior, they're getting to, you know, check in, say hello."

Minion says her favorite part of volunteering with the program is how many people - and pets - she gets to meet.

"It’s awesome being able to see their smiling faces whenever I come for my visits. It’s everything from the clients to the pets," she said. "You get to deliver the food and it’s just one less thing they have to worry about day-to-day or month-to-month."