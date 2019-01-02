ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Downtown Orangeburg is soon to be some changes with a new development coming to the area.

What is now a vacant area and parking lot on the 1300 block of Russell Street will become the new 6,200-square foot open-air market pavilion. This pavilion will serve as the permanent home for the Downtown Orangeburg Farmers’ Market and other community events.

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, who is heading up the development, recently received a $250,000 check for the $800,00 project.

Roy Chandler, a store owner in the downtown area since the mid 80s is excited for a new development to be coming to the community.

Chandler says, “I’m a charter member of DORA and before Dora I had started the merchant association and we did a lot of promotion over he years but it seems like all of that is gone now. I mean Columbia did it, Sumter has done it other cities have done it so why not Orangeburg?”

An opening date for the pavilion has not been set.