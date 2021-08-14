Open carry law goes into effect Sunday

The law allows gun owners with concealed carry permits to openly carry firearms in public.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gun owners in South Carolina with concealed carry permits will soon be able to openly carry handguns as the state's new "open carry" law takes effect on Sunday.

The Open Carry Law will allow people with a concealed weapon permit (CWP) to openly carry a firearm. Concealable weapons must be less than 12 inches long.

“If you're in a situation when somebody jumps you and you gotta address time, can you draw your firearm and use it when you have to? If you carry more openly, it’s a lot easier to access your firearm if you need it,” said William Griffin, owner of Griffin Company Firearms and Ammunition.

Griffin’s Firearms is offering CWP classes.

“Most people that I’ve talked to that do take the class, they don’t want to shoot someone. That’s not their objective. Their objective is to protect themself, if they have to,” said co-owner Dennis Griffin.

Business owners will still be allowed to prohibit firearms at their establishments by posting a sign that says “No Concealable Weapons Allowed.”

Dennis Griffin said he hopes this law will mean the city will be safer.

William Griffin said being licensed to carry can be empowering for self-defense reasons.

“That firearm makes you equal to the biggest person on earth. So it gives a weak person the advantage to stand up for their rights and their life,” he said.

Ahead of this law, the Columbia Police Department said it had been proactive in preparing.

Chief Skip Holbrook released the following statement to News 19:

“Greetings,

We will not be able to participate in an interview. Here is Chief Holbrook’s response regarding open carry: