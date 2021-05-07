x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

SC Senators pass bill allowing open carry of weapons with permit

State senators have approved a bill allowing people with concealed weapons permits to carry their guns in the open.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina senators have approved a bill allowing people with concealed weapons permits to carry their guns in the open.

The Senate voted 28-16 on Thursday on so-called open carry bill after about a dozen hours of debate over three days. 

The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing. 

Senators made changes to the bill so it will head back to the House which passed it in March. The changes include eliminating a $50 charge from the State Law Enforcement Division to get a permit.

   

Related Articles