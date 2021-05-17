Gov. McMaster signs SC open carry bill into law

Now in South Carolina if you are a concealed weapon permit holder you can openly carry your firearm.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina bill letting people with concealed weapons permits carry their guns in the open has been signed into law by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing.

The House originally passed the bill in March. Senators then made changes in their version, including eliminating a $50 permit fee. South Carolina is one of only five states without so-called open carry.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says the law goes into effect on August 16, which is 90 days after it was signed.

"I will proudly support any legislation that protects or enhances a South Carolinian’s ability to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights, and that’s exactly what this bill does," McMaster said after he signed it.

Today, I signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law! I will proudly support any legislation that protects or enhances a South Carolinian’s ability to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights, and that’s exactly what this bill does.



Here’s what this means for you: pic.twitter.com/MjewBtrgB2 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 17, 2021

A total of 45 states allow open carry in some form. According to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association, about half of the states allow it without permit.

When the bill was first introduced, lawmakers had strong opinions on the bill from concerns about racial profiling to the people of the state afforded the right to protect themselves.

The bill also allows businesses and employers to post signs notifying individuals open carry is not allowed in its buildings.