'Open Streets' comes to Historic Earlewood to bring residents out

Fewer cars and more people interacting were the goals of this 'Open Streets' event

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Roller skates, bikes, and skateboards filled Park Street in Earlewood as part of an initiative to get cars off the roads and to allow pedestrians to get out and explore the community.

"It's an envisioning of what the city would be like if we had less car traffic," organizer Mary Williams said.

She said the event also allows people to get connected in the community.

"Being outside is really good for your mental health and after being cooped up for two years, everybody's just really kinda ready to get out and experience their neighbors and their community, breathe some fresh air so that's why we're here". she said.

Sabrina Edwards said being out has been an incredible experience.

"Just being out and exercising and meeting people and getting back into our regular schedule is excellent and this is why this event is so good," she said.

Jangchen Kelsang was also out and impressed with the event.

"The fact they are closing the streets and having folks come out, and it reduces isolation, increases connection, and caring - and it's definitely important for our mental health and well-being," Kelsang said.

Jennifer Wolff with JJ Wolff Counseling Services added that getting out like this is needed following the anxiety of recent world events.