x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sights and sounds of Opening Day with the Columbia Fireflies

The Fireflies kicked off opening day with a win against the Augusta Greenjackets.

More Videos

COLUMBIA, S.C. —  

Baseball.

Opening Day.

America’s favorite pastime.

A slight chill in the air seems to put a bounce in the step of fans as they head towards their seats in the stadium.   

Segra Park isn't full. 6,000 seats are taken for opening night. 

This year, the first in two years, fans relish the promise of a full season of baseball. The pandemic seems miles away.

Promises.

The beer is on ice and peanuts and crackerjacks seem to be everywhere.

RELATED: Cracker Jack unveils Cracker Jill to celebrate women in sports

Kids try to snag an autograph with one of the players.

Parents are playing with their kids.

There not a care in the world, just baseball.

The announcer fills the air with the names of players and their numbers.

Still more laughter.

It feels familiar.

It feels good.

It feels like home.  

RELATED: Braves fans out to greet team ahead of home opener

RELATED: Buy a burger, get a ring: What a new $25,000 food offering from the Braves this season will get you