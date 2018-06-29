Columbia, SC (WLTX) - With the holiday weekend right around the corner and many people heading out to Lake Murray and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to make sure boaters have a happy but safe time on the water.

About this time each year DNR launches operation 'Dry Water'. The campaign is focused on raising awareness about boating under the influence.

Lance Corporal Jason Smith who is apart of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources explains what happens during this period of time.

He says, "We're going to be checking for safety equipment making sure life jackets and everything like that will be on the boat and we'll be keeping an eye out for drunk driving."

Lance Corporal Jason Smith shares what visitors can expect this upcoming holiday weekend. "There's going to be more of us (law enforcement) so you can expect more boats to be stopped but we're just trying to ensure that everyone makes it home at the end of the day" says Smith.

The Department of Natural Resources says that alcohol is one of the leading factors in boat related deaths.

"Since 2009 when we started operation 'Dry Water' the amount of alcohol related incidents have begun to steadily decrease, but we still have a lot of issues with alcohol." says Smith.

Law enforcement out on the lake say the 4th of July fireworks show brings a crowd to the lake so they want visitors to keep a few things in mind before hitting the water.

Smith says, "the big things are your safety equipment including a life jacket for everyone out on that boat and navigation (nav) lights. Make sure your nav lights are on and are working if they don't go in because it's very important that everyone can see you out there."

Operation 'Dry Water' starts Friday and will run until Sunday July 1st.

