Columbia mayor says Transitions, Oliver Gospel may relocate in the future

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia city leaders announced Tuesday Operation Hope and Order, a new program designed to help further their efforts to help the city's homeless using a combination of city services and law enforcement.

It's a new program focused on this area of the community through beautification efforts and enhanced security measures.

The mayor said the city recently looked at 911 call activity to the Elmwood community and found many calls for police and ambulances to that area. Over a two-year period, the Columbia Police Department said there have been 1,655 calls for service within this community.

Hope and Order is designed to give additional attention to the community, which the mayor calls the city's main gateway corridor.

"]We're] emphasizing that corridor and working with those residents those businesses and our unsheltered population," he said.

A focus will be on curbing criminal activity there, including drug use and petty crimes. He said they're also working with businesses in the area to make sure they're making their locations more secure and that there is adequate lighting. But he said there has to be buy-in from businesses and the community to make the system work.

"We can't do it all," he said.

Mayor Rickenmann says a long term goal would be to relocate Transitions and Oliver Gospel Mission to a new location that will allow people without homes to access their services at a one-stop campus.

Moses Felder lives in the Elmwood Community. He's been there for all his life, and has owned a barbershop there for 50 years.

“I’m very proud of it. As a young man who grew up in this community., and have a business in the community, my church right across the street," said business owner Moses Felder.

The city is installing new LED lights and assigning officers to these areas to make the community feel safer.

“More resources would be helpful in all aspects of this community. Economically, for safety, and to secure our community. I think all of it would help our community to grow," said Felder.

The city is also continuing to meet the needs of its unsheltered community like temporary housing and counseling through its Rapid Shelter program. Those small temporary units were set up last November.