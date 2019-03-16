SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — “Operation Ice Storm was a success." That's how Sumter County's sheriff described a series of patrols along one interstate this week.

The operation's goal was to curb illegal activity, according to a report. So, from March 11 to 14, local, state and federal agencies manned posts along Interstate 95 in Sumter County.

Although everyday traffic violations were part of the operation, officers were looking for any signs that driver could be connected to more serious crimes.

"Interstate 95, sometimes called the “drug corridor,” is a major roadway through Sumter County and as such leads to drugs and other illegal items being trafficked through and into the community,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

Over 80 vehicle searches, countless traffic violations, 10 firearms and over 2,000 grams of drugs lead to nine arrests. One of those arrested came after a traffic stop took an unexpected turn.

A deputy with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office pulled 31-year-old Steven Davis over Wednesday night, but the Georgia man refused to step out of his car. Instead, his car reportedly dragged the deputy several feet, resulting in minor injuries. Davis then went on to lead other deputies on a brief chase near Highway 53.

He was apprehended a short time later, and transported to a local hospital for reported injuries. Upon his release, Davis was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies believe he discarded a bag during the chase. That bag was found the next day, and it was filled with two vacuum-sealed packages of suspect marijuana, meth and other drugs.

Total numbers from the Operation Ice Storm: