US Marshals announce recovery of 39 children in 'Operation Not Forgotten'

ATLANTA — The U.S. Marshals announced Thursday the recovery of 39 children in a missing child operation dubbed "Operation Not Forgotten."

A release said the two-week operation was conducted in the Atlanta and Macon areas. According to the Marshals, 26 children were rescued and 13 were safely located.

Nine "criminal associates" were arrested in the operation. The Marshals said charges including sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, custodial interference and registered sex offender violence resulted from the investigation.

A number of Georgia agencies, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, were involved in the operation.

"I cannot say enough about Operation Not Forgotten and the men and women behind it," Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said on Twitter. "39 - That’s how many young lives are getting a new start, and that’s how we measure success."

The @GBI_GA #CEACC Unit was proud to participate in this important operation, planned by the @USMarshalsHQ. Rescuing these missing and endangered children is probably one of the most impactful law enforcement missions we have participated in... https://t.co/nIWRcmzzbv — Debbie Garner (@GAICACTFCmndr) August 27, 2020

According to the Marshals, the missing children were "considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area, based on indications of high-risk factors such as victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and medical or mental health conditions."