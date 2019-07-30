COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's probation and pardon agency arrested 177 suspects, including sex offenders and gang members, as part of a crackdown known as "Operation Palmetto Cleanup."

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services says they sent 48 warrant teams across the state to conduct the sweep. They were looking for sex offenders, domestic violence offenders, gang members, and other violent offenders who did not report to their probation or parole agents.

“We wanted to bring all the resources of state law enforcement on these offenders who have violated the conditions of their probation and parole,” said SCDPPPS Director Jerry Adger. "It is important that we assist offenders under our supervision to become productive citizens and hold accountable offenders that refuse to comply with the terms and conditions established by our Courts and Parole Board."

The officers will go through the violation process and could face possible prison time.