Joint industrial park planned for Orangeburg, Calhoun counties

Calhoun county administrator John McLauchlin says the industrial park has ideal location off of Highway 601 in Orangeburg County.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties plan to offer tax incentives in an effort to lure new businesses to a joint county industrial park.

According to Calhoun County administrator John McLauchlin, the incentives will hopefully attract a manufacturing company to move onto the land.

“We would all like to see manufacturing located on that property. It would be beneficial for both counties from an investment standpoint as well as a job creation standpoint," said McLauchlin.

He says there is already water, sewage, and gas available on the property.

“We have Norfolk Southern Railway located adjacent that will serve the site. When you couple that with interstate frontage, it’s a great location," said McLauchlin.

According to Orangeburg County administrator Harold Young, its proximity to Calhoun was a major factor in the creation of this partnership.

"That particular park is on 601 which is in driving distance to Calhoun so we thought it would be good to partner with them," said Young.

Ninety-nine percent of the revenue that comes into the park will go to Orangeburg County and one percent will go to Calhoun.

Calhoun-county based company Tri-County Electric Co-Op is an owner of the property. It will be supplying its power.