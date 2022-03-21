Here's how the City of Orangeburg plans to spend $2M in federal funds

The City of Orangeburg is planning to use $2 million in federal American Rescue Act (ARPA) funds on affordable housing and efforts to revitalize downtown.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg is planning to use $1 million in federal American Rescue Act (ARPA) funds to bring affordable housing into the city. Another $1 million will help advance its downtown revitalization efforts.

“In doing some market analysis, it’s been determined that the city does have a significant need for affordable housing, or just housing in general, and so I’m pleased that council has saw fit to set aside some of the ARPA funds to address that," said Orangeburg city administrator Sidney Evering.

Evering says the city will be working with an affordable housing consultant to determine how to use the federal money to build affordable housing.

The city plans to use additional money to improve buildings in its downtown area to make it more appealing to developers and retailers.

According to Evering, the revitalization efforts will also include streetscape improvements.

Aunkeria Jackson works at the Glamorous Beauty Bar in downtown Orangeburg. She says she would welcome some changes to make the area around her business better.

“I’m glad they’re bringing more stuff because, like, the mall is going downhill. We need more stuff in here," Jackson said. "Maybe put a movie theater in here, something for everybody to go to on the weekends."

One of the buildings the city is currently working on is the former Braxton Shoe Store on Russell Street. They are working on fixing electrical equipment, plumbing, and repainting in order to prepare it to be occupied by a new owner.

“We’ve been working on it diligently. Kind of behind the scenes, trying to get everything in line, speaking with developers, speaking with investors," said Evering.