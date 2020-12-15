Orangeburg city gym to be used as an emergency shelter, COVID-19 vaccination site

Orangeburg City Council members could decide to use the site as a mass immunization site for all citizens in the state or for city employees.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — During the Orangeburg City Council Meeting Tuesday, council members voted to authorize the Interim City Administrator to sign an agreement with DHEC and the American Red Cross to use the city gym and community center as a shelter for natural disasters and a site for COVID-19 vaccinations.

"One thing our area needs with emergency services, the American Red Cross and DHEC is a medical shelter," said John D. Singh. "With this agreement, DHEC will work with the city to provide the vaccine to vaccinate employees. They will provide those items, but we will have to provide medical personnel to administer the vaccine."

City leaders could also decide whether the City Gym could be a mass immunization site to cover all citizens in the state.