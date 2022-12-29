Checking in with local seniors following cold temperatures

The agency says it began preparing seniors in advance for the colder months by making sure their homes are properly heated.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Due to the recent bitter cold temperatures, hundreds in Orangeburg experienced weather-related water issues. The Orangeburg County Council on Aging is checking with some of the community's most vulnerable population.

The agency checks in with about 250 seniors on a regular basis through its meals on wheels program. Many of these seniors are homebound and live alone. They say this time of the year is especially challenging for seniors as they navigate the winter months.

“We are not just delivering a meal, we are also sort of an emergency service for them," said service coordinator Beverly Pendarvis.

The agency says it began preparing seniors in advance for the colder months by making sure their homes are properly heated. They work with seniors up to 100 years old. Some have disabilities and are prone to falling.

“I was getting kind of nervous because it was happening on such a regular basis this time of year that we are finding them in the home and then have to go through the process of calling family members and EMS to come in and get them to the ER," said Pendarvis.

The agency partners with the Department of Public Safety to do welfare checks when their office is closed during the holidays and connect them to other available resources.

During Christmas, the Orangeburg County Council on Aging added pet food to their meals on wheels stops for the holidays to provide financial relief for pet owners.