Orangeburg Council on Aging reopens offering programs, resources for seniors

The Council on Aging provides programs and services to promote the well-being of aging persons living in Orangeburg County.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Council on Aging says its doors are open for seniors in the community.

“Our main mission has been to feed the seniors of Orangeburg, and that has never ceased," said Executive Director Deeanne Miller.

Miller says earlier in the pandemic, the facility was closed to the public. It has since reopened with caution and brought back most of its programming.

“Coming back into the building and participating in our programs, our exercise class alone, the art class are so vital for their mental health," said Miller.

The council also offers bingo, quilting, and crochet classes.

Miller says many seniors have been skeptical about coming back into the building since they reopened. However, the staff has been practicing precautions by enforcing social distancing, masks, and doing weekly deep cleanings of the building.

“We are doing every precaution we are aware of doing," said Miller.

The council is not currently accepting new clients on their waitlist for its Meals on Wheels program. However, they say they are hoping to begin accepting more people by the end of the month.

"We're open. There's so many places that's closed," said Assistant Director Betty Boid. "Even though we're limiting the amount of attendees, or clients, but we're open and they enjoy coming. Some of them look forward to this every day."

The council on aging is also doing drive through COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on January 20.