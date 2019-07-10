ORANGEBURG, S.C. — After more than a year of being under reconstruction a bridge in Orangeburg is backup and running.

The Four Holes Road Bridge right before exit 154 A over I-26 in Orangeburg County reopened today.

The bridge was severely damaged on March 9, of last year when a loaded tractor-trailer struck one of the columns located in the median. South Carolina Department of Transportation determined that the bridge was beyond repair.

Just two days after the accident - crews demolished the damaged structure making way for a new bridge to be rebuilt.

"Man it's been so long I forgot the bridge wasn't open" says resident Jordan Johnson, "But I guess the flow of traffic was a little better because the bridge was backup."

South Carolina Department of Transportation has a ten year strategic plan that hopes to rebuild over 450 bridges in the state.