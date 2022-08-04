Orangeburg County Council advances plan to revitalize Kress building

The plan is to use one side of the building to house a business incubator with a focus on minority and women-owned businesses.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County Council had its second reading approval for Claflin University's request to revitalize the Kress building in downtown Orangeburg.

Claflin University has secured $3 million in federal funding toward the project and aims for it to become a resource for both new and existing businesses.

“The goal is to bring more foot traffic into downtown and so the more foot traffic, or vehicle traffic we can get into downtown, then there’s opportunity for those individuals to visit their businesses and there could be some opportunity for us to collaborate with those businesses already down there," said Claflin University CFO Tijuana Hudson.

The two-story building is about 40,000 square feet and has an open-air rooftop. The plan is to use one side of the building to house a business incubator with a focus on minority and women-owned businesses. It will offer office space, computers, and meeting rooms.

“When you look at the demographics and just new businesses starting, entrepreneurship, women in general usually have the toughest time and so we just wanted to provide the additional resources to really give them a leg up to give their businesses a good time," said Hudson.

In the original proposal made by Congressman Clyburn under the Build Back Better Act, the Kress building was intended to house the school's Center for Social Justice and Pathway from Prison program. The university now has an existing location for these programs on its current campus.

It is currently deciding what other academic programs the Kress Building will house. The building will also have studio housing for young professionals.

“We are just excited about what we’re able to do and the impact that we’re able to make and just continuing to be good partners and neighbors in Orangeburg," said Hudson.