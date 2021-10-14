Orangeburg County to host three week fall cleanup event

The event is from Oct. 16 to 31.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Littering is an ongoing issue in Orangeburg County. Residents and county officials say the problem of people throwing trash in the streets is getting out of hand.

"We can walk out some mornings and I guess people are having their breakfast or lunch, but the bags of trash are right there on the street," Orangeburg resident Evelyn Hubbard.

The education coordinator for Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful added that litter can leave a bad impression on visitors who are seeing the county for the first time.

"When you look at an area that's got a lot of trash, you don't want to be there," said Diane Curlee.

The county is hosting a fall cleanup up from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31. Officials from Orangeburg County Litter Control and Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful ask residents to call either organization to register to help pick up trash for the next three weeks.

"There are just a few people to do a huge job," said Curlee. "It just really puts a burden on us who are trying to do something this big.

News19 spoke with residents who are praising the county's efforts. They're hoping it's a solution that will help clean up some of Orangeburg's troubled areas.

"All you have to do is drive Highway 26 and you'll see it," resident Willie Hubbard said. "It's on Goff Avenue and around the City of Orangeburg. Some areas are worse than others."