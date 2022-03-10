It's fair time and the Orangeburg county fair kicks off this week

All the same entertainment people have known and loved over the years is expected to return.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It's October which means the Orangeburg County Fair is back and in it's 111th year.

“I do a lot of fairs. This is by far my favorite fair. This is a country fair. Everybody is friendly," said Jason Wilkey of Five Star Wilkey Farms.

Wilkey's farm has been hosting the fair's petting zoo for nearly ten years.

People come for the rides and classic carnival food like elephant ears, cotton candy, and corndogs and a staple of the fair is the petting zoo.

People can feed the goats, camels, and chickens, and even get a pony ride.

“It’s hands on. A lot of places you go, you can see the animals in their enclosures. Here you can literally interact with everybody," said Wilkey.

New to the fair this year, visitors will have the chance to feed Oliver the Steer. Fairground workers say Oliver is the second largest steer in the country.

“It’s like a homecoming for the local people. They have a good time coming here. It’s very family friendly and affordable for people to come," said carnival operator Bob Hallifax.

Wilkey says the fair has stood the test of time.

“That’s what I like about this fair. It’s not changed. This is a real awesome country fair," he said.

“It’s not all about the rides I mean here you can see quilts, you can see produce. The 4-H kids get to get involved. It’s basically a thing of the past. I mean you go to all of the other fairs, they don’t have all of this," said Wilkey.