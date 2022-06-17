Orangeburg County celebrating second annual Juneteenth this weekend

This event is free to the public and it begins with a parade Saturday at 10 a.m.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The second annual Orangeburg County Juneteenth Celebration is taking place this weekend. It recognizes the end of slavery in the United States following the Civil War.

“I think about freedom. I think about how far we have come. I think about all of the advancements," said Orangeburg County Juneteenth staff coordinator Karen Stacks.

Last year's event had about 1,000 people, and organizers say this year they are expecting the event to grow by three times the size this year with about 3,000 people expected to be in attendance at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

Event organizer Cindy Evans says the location of the event itself has significant meaning.

“From what I understand, these grounds was not grounds that our people was once able to come and enjoy the fair. For us to bring Juneteenth here, it means a whole lot," said Evans.

This year, there will be performances from local artists throughout the county. Some of these performers include Shelton Richardson, Meme Green, and Klay Banks. The Orangeburg NAACP will have voter registration, and there will be vendors exhibiting, too.

“The celebration itself came from the community bringing together unity and giving opportunities for the ones or people in our county who have small businesses, who want to show what they have or perform and show what they can do," said Evans.

The event was made possible with the help of local sponsors throughout the community.

This event is free to the public and it begins with a parade Saturday at 10 a.m.