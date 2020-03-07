SC man missing in Orangeburg County, hasn't been seen in days

Clarence Rutland Sr. was last seen Sunday.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a man who's been missing for days.

Clarence Rutland Sr. was last on Sunday, June 28 at his home in Neeses. He left his house but never returned.

He was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer/White-Gold in color with South Carolina tag: QYC298.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black leader golfer's hat.