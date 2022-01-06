'Of the utmost importance': Orangeburg County School District speaks on enhanced safety measures

The district says it is preparing to do another active shooter drill on Monday, June 6.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The elementary school shooting in Uvalde Texas has continued an ongoing discussion about how to keep students safe in schools.

In Orangeburg County, where a campus shooting happened last year, they made security changes before this year.

This August marks a year since the school shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. The Orangeburg County School District says students' safety has been top of mind, and its enhanced safety measures reflect that.

“Safety and security of our students is of the utmost importance. We know that we can’t do the things that we need to do with educating kids unless that is in place first," said Assistant Superintendent for Communications Bob Grant.

Since the shooting in August of last year at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, there are now metal detectors in all of the middle and high schools in the district. Each metal detector has cameras to photograph everyone who is being screened.

Grant says this helps in situations where someone needs to get located, and has made a difference in deterring crime.

“Probably the thing that makes me feel the best is it acts as a deterrent to a student who may understand that, or somebody coming in that I’m gonna have to go through this screening process so it’s a deterrent for me to bring anything that I shouldn’t have because I know that these procedures and these protocols are in place," he said.

Grant says since last spring, the district began working with law enforcement agencies to do enhanced intruder and active shooter drills throughout the district. These drills happen twice a year, once in the fall and spring.

He says some schools may do lockdown and lockout drills as often as their fire drills happen, which is once a month.

“It’s not just a one or two time thing, it’s all the time, it’s on the minds of our administrators, of our district administrators, of our security, and our law enforcement partners," said Grant.

Clear backpack policies have also been implemented in all of the middle and high schools. Additional security has also been added at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

The district says keeping its students safe has been a collaborative effort also involving the support of parents.

“We send out messages to our parents and we ask them for their support that they lift as well to say hey, check your child’s bookbag, those small things that I believe sends a message of collectiveness," said superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster.

Since last week's school shooting in Texas, the district has been working with law enforcement agencies to have police patrolling the campuses of schools without SRO's, including some of the elementary schools.

The Orangeburg County School District works with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, and the North Police Department to place school resource officers at schools in the district.

Currently, there are 10 SRO's in the district. District officials say with the help of grant funding, their goal is to bring in 6 more SRO's into Orangeburg County schools by next school year.