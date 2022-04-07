Orangeburg County's Freedom, Friends, and Fireworks celebration returns after decade-long hiatus

Organizers say it's been over 10 years since the celebration last took place at the fairgrounds.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Freedom, Friends, and Fireworks celebration has returned to the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

“This is the first freedom, friends and fireworks celebration that we’ve had since COVID. Well, in several years actually," said board secretary Dawn Burnett.

Organizers say it's been over 10 years since the celebration last took place at the fairgrounds. They and patrons alike say this celebration is a time for families to enjoy food, music, and fireworks with loved ones. There were bouncy houses, food vendors, and a live performance from Bamberg-based musician David Cooler.

“It’s a time for family to come together, friends, and just to have a good time together as a community," said Orangeburg County Fair board of directors treasurer Savon Gramling.

“We have glowsticks and sunglasses for later. We just wanted to give back to the community. Let the kids play and have fun," said co-owner of Orangeburg based party rental company Paradise fun.

Paradise fun is the company that provided the bouncy houses for guests to enjoy along with other party favors.

This year's celebration was six months in the making and made possible with the help of community partnerships from the Department of Public Utilities, the City of Orangeburg, and Orangeburg County.