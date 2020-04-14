ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Monday’s storms passed through Neeses before daybreak and in the light of day debris was everywhere.

Homes were found off of their foundation. In the rubble, two people the Orangeburg County coroner identified as 63-year-old Gerald Chavis and his wife Doris, 68, both dead as a result of the storm.

"It's hard to believe. It was like a movie,” Jeffrey Davis, their nephew said.

For him, the result of the powerful tornado was like something out of a horror film.

“I never in my life would've thought that I would see anything like this in my lifetime,” he said.

Homes were destroyed, power lines broken, and, in the debris, he found his aunt and uncle – killed by the storm’s powerful winds.

Doris and Gerald Chavis

Family photo

“We gave them a cover up. I said a little prayer to myself and went on to the next household,” he said.

He put aside his feelings for a moment and, as he and others continued along the street, they heard cries in the distance.

“He said, ‘hush, there’s some hollering.’ We listened. He said, ‘it’s coming from that house.’ Then, they listen again, he said, ‘we got some more hollering up here to the next house,’” Davis said.

Billy Staley, the area's emergency services director, said multiple people were trapped inside their homes and had to be rescued. Davis said he did what he could to help.

Now, as clean up continues, he's only left with the memory of those he loved.

"My aunt Doris, she was fun, loving caring... down to Earth, straight to the point. She would help you any way that she could," he said. "Uncle Jerry, he was just your typical at home, at work all the time type of man."

He said they had four kids and were loving and caring. Life without them is hard to imagine.

"It's just been taking a toll on me and I'm pretty sure a lot of other people feel the same way," he said.

Now, he asks for prayer for himself and their community.

"...keep everybody in your prayers and, if anybody needs help... lay all your differences aside and just do what you're here to do," Davis said.

Nine people died across South Carolina as a result of the storm, according to the governor. The Red Cross is assisting those impacted.

