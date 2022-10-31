Here's the services the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety offers domestic violence victims

Victims services connects these victims to outside resources like CASA Family Systems to help seek shelter, clothing, and relocation.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has been taking part in National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“October is annually recognized as annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month and whereas although progress has been made toward preventing and ending domestic violence and providing support to survivors and their families, important work remains to be done," said Director of Public Safety Charles Austin.

Austin says it's bringing attention to the resources it has available for victims of abuse.

“Around the state, around the country, around this city we are impacted on a regular basis with the effects of domestic violence," said Austin.

Karen Sanders is the victims services coordinator with the Department of Public Safety. She connects these victims to outside resources like CASA Family Systems to help seek shelter, clothing, and relocation.

“History and statistics have shown that typically that victim will go back to their abuser eight to ten times. What our obligation is, is just to give you that safe haven just in case anything happens. Also give you a way out of that situation," said Sanders.

She also works with them to help map out their next steps after escaping an abusive situation.

“That proclamation declares that there is help to every individual that is a victim of domestic violence mattering not where you come from, your race, your sex, it doesn’t matter. We are here to help you," she said.