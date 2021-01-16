x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Orangeburg deputies investigating vehicle accident involving state trooper

According to the report, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal accident where a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
Credit: KGW

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a collision between a vehicle and a state trooper during the investigation of a pedestrian fatal. 

According to the report, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal accident where a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Jan 13, 7:20 p.m. in Orangeburg County. The incident happened on North Road near Walmart.

While troopers and emergency personnel were on the scene, a vehicle drove through the scene and struck the deceased pedestrian. After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle left the scene. 

While a trooper was attempting to catch the vehicle, they collided with another vehicle entering the roadway. 

The Orangeburg county sheriffs office was called in to investigate the collision. 

OTHER NEWS HEADLINES: 

Justice Department watchdog opens probe of response to Capitol riot

Help on the way to administer COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina

Inauguration Day 2021: What we know about the plans so far