Orangeburg deputies investigating vehicle accident involving state trooper

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a collision between a vehicle and a state trooper during the investigation of a pedestrian fatal.

According to the report, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal accident where a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Jan 13, 7:20 p.m. in Orangeburg County. The incident happened on North Road near Walmart.

While troopers and emergency personnel were on the scene, a vehicle drove through the scene and struck the deceased pedestrian. After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle left the scene.

While a trooper was attempting to catch the vehicle, they collided with another vehicle entering the roadway.

The Orangeburg county sheriffs office was called in to investigate the collision.