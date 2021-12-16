Orangeburg eager for President's visit on Friday

The visit and commencement speech is only for graduates and invited guests.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — President Biden's highly-anticipated commencement speech will take place at South Carolina State University.

Graduate B'Nard Harkness says this ceremony was a long time coming.

“Happy that my mom and dad and my family are coming down to see it. Happy the President is gonna be here," said Harkness.

Harkness finished school in 2020 but due to COVID-19 his ceremony was virtual. This Friday he can finally walk the stage.

"Everybody is gonna be here, it’s just a happy experience," he said.

The city of Orangeburg also seems excited about the President's visit.

“We’re really excited to be hosting the president tomorrow. This is not usually a daily occurrence," said Orangeburg public information officer Jennifer Van Cleave.

But with any kind of dignitary visit, traffic will always be a problem and city leaders are asking for patience during the visit. .

“There are gonna be some delays with traffic but we’re trying to get folks moving as quickly and as seamlessly as possible," said Van Cleave.

Gates to the school will open at 6:30 a.m.

This commencement is invitation only and not open to the public.