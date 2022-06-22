Orangeburg food pantry in high demand this summer

The Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg food pantry is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg provides food to families in need through their food pantry all year round, but they say summertime is their peak season.

“The summer is really a little bit more because the kids are out of school, and so now the lunches that a lot of them have that are available to them, the parents now have to make up for. So we try to keep our shelves stocked with things that families can use," said volunteer Sandra Hudson.

She says this, combined with the rising prices of gas, are making it more difficult for families to put food on the table.

“People are having a difficult time with it because in an area like this, anywhere you want to go, you pretty much have to go in your car," said Hudson.

On Wednesday, they were able to provide food to more than twenty families.

“We might, in the winter time, or off seasons we might do as little as eight or ten families a day. But when we get into these seasons, we are usually definitely in double digits," she said.