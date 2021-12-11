Orangeburg foster dog on the mend in need of forever home

Heidi is seeking a forever home after being found in a ditch and undergoing two surgeries.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Heidi is a rescue dog who was saved by For the Love of a Paw animal rescue in Orangeburg County. Rescuers said she was hit by a car and left on the side of the road when she was brought to their shelter.

“Her hip was displaced and broken. So she had to have that repaired, and she had to have the other leg repaired," said dog rescuer Brandy Hudson.

Heidi was taken to CVETs Columbia Medical Center for treatments and then to Bamberg Animal Clinic. Overall, the surgeries cost around $4,000. The rescue received a lot of these funds from crowdfunding.

“It takes a village. We’ve got really great supporters," said Hudson.

“We do everybody that knows us, loves us, supports us, supports our efforts," said rescuer Nicole Spear.

Now she's being taken into medical foster care in Columbia until she finds her forever home.

“We definitely need fosters. We need fosters and we need adopters. And Heidi will be up for adoption once everything is healed and we feel she’s okay to be adopted," said Hudson.