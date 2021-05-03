12-year-old Orangeburg girl creates her own makeup business

Creations by Kylah was created last year when Kylah's mother saw her daughter's passion for cosmetology.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Kylah McNeil is a young entrepreneur in the making. She's only 12-years-old and already has her own makeup business.

"I would always see nails, and I would want to get them," McNeil said. "Then I started doing my nails."

"I said, if you want to do this, then sit down and think of your plan," said Elaine McNeil.

"My mom inspired me," said Kylah McNeil. "I wanted to run my own business because I thought it would be pretty cool, and I want to inspire other young girls."

Right now, Kylah makes her own lip gloss and sells nails and beauty packets on Instagram and other pop-up events in Orangeburg.

Kylah learned how to make lip gloss from YouTube tutorials and compared them to other lip glosses she purchased to make sure there aren't any hazardous ingredients. She hopes to expand her products into stores in the city once the pandemic is over.

Kylah's mother says she enrolled her daughter in a program that helps young girls become businesswomen.

"They help her with her marketing tips, thinking of the prices of the product," explained Elaine McNeil. "She's also been listening to other girls in the program to help her grow her business."

Kylah says this is only the first step. She has larger goals later down the road.