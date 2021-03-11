Orangeburg receives $300,000 grant to study flooding issues

Orangeburg's City Administrator says the study will reduce flood risk and other environmental issues

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg received a $300,000 grant from the South Carolina Office of Resilience to conduct a storm drainage study to aid low to middle-income residents.

"This is huge," said Sidney Evering, Orangeburg's City Administrator. This is in essence of a public safety issue. We don't want our citizens to be driving through our streets that are flooded."

Orangeburg's City Administrator says the study will reduce flood risk and other environmental issues in areas around Railroad Corner, Magnolia Street, John C. Calhoun, and the Warehouse District off Broughton Street.

"This would be the first step making sure that we address that issue," explained Evering." We need to find out what's causing the flooding."

The City of Orangeburg expects the project to be completed within the next nine months. The results of the project will be used to land other grants.