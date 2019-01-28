ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Edisto creamery closes as a result of confederate flag controversy



WLTX Street Squad is back out in Orangeburg where a restaurant at the center of a controversy surrounding its location near a Confederate flag and historical monument, is deciding to close its doors.



The owner of the Edisto creamery, Tommy Daras, is selling his business as a result of being unable to remove the Confederate flag.



The flag flown by the Sons of Confederate Veterans is on a tiny piece of property in front of the owners business.



The group was deeded 130 square feet (12 square meters) to fly a Confederate flag by the former owner of the building

Daras, the current owner, has tried to get the flag removed through filing a complaint with the Orangeburg city zoning board. Daras has said in the past that the flag has affected his businesses as its deterred customers.



It’s unclear what will happen to the property once it’s sold.



News 19 reached out to the owner through his rep but have not received a comment