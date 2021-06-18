Orangeburg to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday

People in Orangeburg say the celebration is a good way for folks to immerse themselves in history and culture.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg residents are invited to the inaugural 'Juneteenth Celebration' at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

"I didn't learn this in school," said Donta Evans, Orangeburg Juneteenth Celebration Co-Organizer. "I didn't learn anything about Juneteenth. I maybe heard about it in the past, but it's definitely time to educate everyone else."

"It's going to be a huge family get-together because everyone here is family," said Cornelius Evans, Orangeburg Juneteenth Celebration Co-Organizer. "No matter who you are, we are out here to have fun."

The event is to commemorate the day when slavery was abolished in the United States. People in Orangeburg say the celebration is a good way for folks to immerse themselves in history and culture.

"I think it's a great idea," said SC State University student Aubrey Brown. "You're pulling people who are respected in the community to come to talk about issues that are important."

"There is no way just how I can express to you how privileged we are in Orangeburg because of the history and the impact many people have contributed," explained Dr. Alison McLetchie, SC State University assistant professor of Sociology & Anthropology.

"I want them to understand what happened, what had to happen, and want needs to happen moving forward for us to keeping making progress," said Donta Evans.