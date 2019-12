ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg man is dead after a fatal accident in Orangeburg County on Monday.

Samuel Aull, 40, of Orangeburg, died on the scene from injuries suffered in the collision, according to Orangeburg County Coroner Sean Fogle.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Charleston Hwy. near Spencer Road in Bowman. The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.