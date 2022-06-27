Missing Orangeburg County man last seen more than two weeks ago

Deputies say 59-year-old Elijah Tyler, of Cordova, was last seen June 10 near Jamison’s Pharmacy on Goff Avenue.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Deputies say 59-year-old Elijah Tyler, of Cordova, was last seen June 10 after a family member dropped him off near Jamison’s Pharmacy on Goff Avenue.

Tyler, who stands around 5'7" and weighs about 160 pounds, is known to reside temporarily at a home near the intersection of Lancaster and Dorchester streets, according to deputies.

“If anyone has seen this individual, please give us a call,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. "We want to make sure he’s safe and provide relief to a worried family.”