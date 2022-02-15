Orangeburg extends mask ordinance for two more months

The extension means the rules will be in effect until April 16.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has decided to extend the city's mask ordinance another two months.

The council voted Tuesday afternoon to allow the rules, which were set to expire Wednesday, to remain in place until April 16.

The ordinance applies to food establishments and retail stores. All staff and customers are required to wear masks for another 60 days effective immediately. If not, individuals could pay a fine up to $25 and business owners could pay up to $100 if they fail to comply.

Exemptions to the ordinance include outdoor food establishments and people with religious beliefs that prevent them from wearing face coverings. People are also exempt if they have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks.

The decision comes as many cities and counties have dropped all face covering requirements. Columbia, for example, dropped their masks rules back in December.

After hitting record numbers in January, COVID-19 cases in South Carolina and Orangeburg County have dipped dramatically in the last three weeks, as are hospitalizations. However, January was the third deadliest month statewide since the pandemic began in the state in March of 2020.

The city council says over the past 60 days since its last mask ordinance went into effect, less people have been testing positive for COVID-19. The city says it's also noticed a trend among its city employees. Since December, COVID cases have decreased by eight percent. At the same time, employee vaccinations have increased by three percent.

Currently, the city of Orangeburg reports 78 percent of its employees are vaccinated. It also reports two percent of its employees are currently positive with the coronavirus.