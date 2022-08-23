Town hall held in Orangeburg to address gun violence

This is the second town hall the Orangeburg NAACP has hosted to address gun violence, and the plan is to keep the conversation going.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg NAACP hosted a town hall Tuesday evening. The mission of this meeting is to bring the community together to address gun violence.

The community rallied together to have a discussion on how to combat it.

"You might see something. You might hear something. So tell us," said Orangeburg NAACP president Barbara Johnson-Williams.

The Orangeburg NAACP spearheaded the town hall in collaboration with faith leaders and officials from the Orangeburg County School District. The family of Winston Hunter spoke on behalf of the six-year-old boy who was shot and killed at his Woodford home in May.

“My biggest concern is that this community comes together to stop the gun violence so that we could have a better community so that another mother, another brother, family, fathers, do not have to bury a young child again," said Hunter's mother.

A packed gymnasium filled with residents and local leaders took part in this discussion. The goal is to make strides at addressing all forms of violence on a local scale.

“We have to be able to take a stand against violence, against crime, against the things that are going on. I always tell people if you’re going to complain, always have a solution for your complaint," said Reverend Jerome Anderson.

